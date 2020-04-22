Today marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. Stillwater was going to have a celebration in Couch Park before the COVID-19 pandemic changed those plans.
Those organizers would still like to mark the event and have suggested a virtual celebration. Anyone who would like can share photographs to the Earth Care webpage by sending photos enjoying nature to jenny.hardin@stillwaterfpc.org.
It’s an interesting time, for sure. We’ve seen reports of higher air quality since the pandemic, which has a lot to do with fewer people on the roads. It’s also impacting the fossil fuel industry across the world, as less demand has led to an oil glut and the current tanking of oil prices.
That’s never good news for Oklahomans, because our state revenue is so strongly tied to the oil and gas industry. We’re looking at possibly years of budget cuts with the oil and gas problems compounding an already starving economy from our loss of sales tax revenue and other production.
But, we still have to be careful. Instead of rushing into something that could launch us into more outbreaks, we should use this time to be more forward thinking. We had a need to diversify our revenue streams well before the pandemic hit. That need is even greater now. While our best medical minds are focused on keeping us safe, we’d like to see our best economic minds focus on industry that will keep us going for decades to come.
Fossil fuels won’t last forever. Neither will the pandemic. Our economy will bounce back, but as it does, we’d like our focus to be on providing some safety nets. To do that, we have to continue to invest in education and entrepreneurship.
