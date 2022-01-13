The Oklahoma State Department of Health, in its weekly reports, still considers “fully vaccinated” individuals as people who have completed a two-dose series of either Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson.
The CDC does as well, though some of the big wigs at the federal level are hoping to change the rhetoric, at least.
“So, individuals are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 if they’ve received their primary series. That definition is not changing,” CDC director Rochelle Walensky said in a Jan. 5 White House press briefing. “But consistent with how public health has historically viewed or even talked about how we recommend vaccines, we are now recommending that individuals stay up to date with additional doses that they are eligible for.”
Tony Fauci has also freshened his terminology as keeping “up to date” on vaccines.
If that’s the case, shouldn’t our weekly data and tracking start to reflect that?
According to the OSDH Weekly Epidemiology report, 686,172 additional (third or booster) doses have been administered. There are about 1.1 million people 55 and over in Oklahoma. Only one single age group among them, 65-74, is over 75 percent having completed a series (75.8) and that could have been completed months ago.
We know that our COVID-19 vaccination effort started with a bang back in early 2021, but started the taper off before the summer. So, that would mean many of the older folks would have been timed to receive that second dose about a month or two out.
There would seem to be a lot of older Oklahomans who are overdue for a booster.
Even knowing that, data still shows that more than 70 percent of hospitalizations in most places are from the unvaccinated.
Vaccines are working. But we have to stay up to date and stay on schedule.
