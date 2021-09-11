Shock, anger, grief – with the last two feelings lingering for quite some time.
Most of us shared the same emotions. Almost all of us old enough to vividly remember Sept. 11, 2001, know exactly what we were doing at the time we heard the news, or saw it happen on live television.
If you received the news early, you might have suspected a terrible accident after the first plane hit the North Tower. When the next plane struck the South Tower, it was evident, even through our shock, that we were being attacked. It was confirmed as other planes were being hijacked, one striking the Pentagon, another plummeting into a Pennsylvania field after passenger heroics.
The world changed that day, for all of us. Our reaction further altered the course of history.
We often mark the passage of time for different events as “pre-” or “post-9/11.”
The direct aftermath was heightened security, a lot of unity and patriotism, but also bigotry and xenophobia. A desire for vengeance. A call to arms.
Twenty years have gone by, but we never forget how fragile life can be and how quickly thing’s can be altered.
Twenty years have gone by, and the wounds might still feel fresh for those who watched Kabul fall to the Taliban.
We don’t always get proper consolation. Things aren’t always wrapped and delivered to us in a neat package.
Twenty years have gone by and we still feel grief.
For the many lives lost.
For those who lost loved ones.
For a sense of security we’ll never quite get back.
We remember to honor the lost, but we also remember because it’s impossible to forget.
