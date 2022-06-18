Payne County is home to several rural school districts, so it should come as no surprise we believe it is in the best interest of the students and educators here to oppose shifting money from public to private schools.
The voucher proponents, backed by dark money campaigns financed from people who stand to profit from private education have made one argument this entire time – a fiction that more control is being given to parents.
To slip around amendments that prevent public funds from going to religious institutions, lobbyists converted the mechanism to Educational Savings Account, which some states have upheld as constitutional as justices formed opinions that money to parents is not the same thing as money to private schools. It hasn’t reached that level of judicial scrutiny in Oklahoma yet.
Article 2, Section 5 of the Oklahoma constitution reads, “No public money or property shall ever be appropriated, applied, donated, or used, directly or indirectly, for the use, benefit, or support of any sect, church, denomination, or system of religion, or for the use, benefit, or support of any priest, preacher, minister, or other religious teacher or dignitary, or sectarian institution as such.”
“Indirectly” would seem like a key distinction there.
The current reality, is it just doesn’t make sense for most Oklahomans – especially those who love their school and know how important it is to a community.
When state-level politicians began the hard-sell pitches for ESAs they failed time and again to answer some basic questions.
If the budget for public education isn’t being increased, how would public schools make up the deficit when the same well is tapped for private schools?
Public schools operate by federal guidelines and state standards. Will private schools be held to the same standards?
Some students require greater accommodations for special needs and disabilities. Would private schools be made to accommodate them or prevent them from rejecting kids outright?
As its pitched and as it currently stands. “School choice” is a misnomer for a lot of Oklahoma parents and students and educators.
