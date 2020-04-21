The back-to-work protests are flashy, sure enough eye-grabbing and a bit of a spectacle in what might be otherwise boring news days, but really, what are they all about?
Now usually with a protest, if you don’t cover it, it’s almost like it didn’t happen. Now, people can organize and broadcast all on social media. So people will know it’s going on, and may show up in their Facebook feed, whether they cared about it or not.
Here’s the thing, we’re sure a lot of people probably would like to go back to work. We’d like to see commerce humming again. Especially now, with oil tanking, it would be really nice to have an economic boost.
But, who really goes to one of these rallies? A recent Gallup poll showed a highly hesitant population. Framed as “Once government restrictions on social contact are lifted and businesses and schools start to reopen, how quickly do you think you would return to you normal activities, including interacting with people in public.” About 71 percent said, “wait to see what happens with coronavirus before resuming,” 10 percent said “continue to limit your contact with other people and daily activities indefinitely,” and 20 percent replied “immediately.”
Before we know what normal is, we should know what our new normal still is. No. 1, There still isn’t a vaccine. No. 2, There still isn’t widely available testing, including antibody testing or testing for people who don’t have symptoms. No. 3, The people who were vulnerable are still vulnerable. No. 4, We haven’t seen a plan that includes nationwide safety protocols for businesses.
Despite what you may have seen on Facebook, a lot has to change before we get anything close to normal.
