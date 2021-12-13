Are we really expected to believe the governor’s decision to end a hunting and fishing compact with Oklahoma tribes is about fairness to non-Natives?
It seems a stretch for a few reasons.
For one, Gov. Kevin Stitt has twice agreed extensions.
Maybe it was begrudgingly?
Because, for another, we know there’s a recent history of hard feelings.
Stitt, an enrolled Cherokee, has been on the outs with tribes after trying to squeeze more out of gambling contracts. The state lost that fight in court. Then came the McGirt case, restoring reservations and tribal jurisdiction to most of eastern Oklahoma. That trickled down to a fight over coal mining regulations. More lawsuits.
Also, we can’t recall anyone actually complaining, at least not in a public policy kind of way? It’s almost like asking if federally backed free and reduced lunches are fair to the children of wealthy parents.
Many Oklahomans seem pretty comfortable in the belief that a history of atrocities against indigenous people entitles them to certain amounts of recompense. Hunting and fishing licenses seem a small reparation. Unless, of course, one just wanted to do anything at all they could to put a burr under another’s saddle.
Tribal officials certainly think this is about more than what’s fair to non-Natives. Especially considering the money it could cost the state.
Were it the legislature looking to do something like this, people would be calling for a fiscal impact study. We’d want to know how much the state stands to lose or gain before a unilateral decision with millions of the line.
As it is, the tribes buy more of these licenses than tribal members use. Take that away, there’s absolutely no guarantee that tribal members would go back to paying the full cost.
Another senseless volley in a battle no-one wants. We have plenty of conflict in this state. Manufacturing it is pointless.
