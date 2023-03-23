Summer Boismier is a person with thoughts and feelings.
To deny that person’s humanity for political retribution is frankly a disgusting act but also far out of the realm of what the State Department of Education has any business doing.
Boismier, as we may remember was a public school teacher in Norman who shared with her students a QR code that provides access to a Brooklyn public library.
That wasn’t the extent of the teacher’s actions, nor was it even close to the beginning of the saga.
Boismier would not deny that the actions were politically motivated, and in response to the free-speech chilling complications of legislation like House Bill 1775.
HB 1775 is the bill that prohibited teachers from lessons that might make a student “feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress” because of race or sex.
The kicker is, HB 1775 doesn’t ban books. Boismier wasn’t really running afoul of any current law. Norman Public Schools didn’t dismiss Boismier. She was apparently talked to by the district after a parent complained, but ultimately quit of her own accord.
Smelling blood in the water and thinking to further his political ambitions, Sec. Ryan Walters asked the board to revoke Boismier’s teaching certificate, claiming Boismier gave students access to “banned and pornographic material.”
Hogwash.
NPS at the time stated it didn’t have any “banned books.”
Now the ODES has actually initiated legal proceedings to revoke the license.
They need to wise up and shut this down.
It’s not only that the board and administrators are being explicitly political, they are also being pitifully shortsighted.
Good teachers are already quiting Oklahoma because of the blatant attacks on public education. Recruiting teachers has been difficult. Retaining them, more so.
What other messages would that send?
“Come to Oklahoma to teach in constant fear. We’re watching you. Don’t slip up.”
It’s pathetic.
Our teachers deserve so much better.
