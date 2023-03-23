Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 63F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.