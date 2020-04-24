It’s tough to have to also think about severe weather in the midst of this pandemic, but here we are, in Oklahoma, where we know severe weather is an almost constant threat.
A few things to know, if you didn’t already, is that there is no public storm shelter in Stillwater.
There are places where people might think to gather, but this is discouraged. Stillwater Medical Center sent out a reminder earlier this week that they do not have a public shelter, and especially now, SMC can’t deal with excess people. The university does not have a shelter, and large public places like Walmart, though it might give people a sense of security, is also a bad idea and no safer than most homes.
If you don’t have a storm cellar, safe room or other kind of shelter, and you don’t know if you have a neighbor that will allow you to use a shelter, you’ll have to shelter in place, because it is very dangerous to try and get out on the roads with the potential for strong winds and flash floods.
At home, find the lowest level of the house in an interior room and cover up with blankets or things that can blunt falling objects.
Stillwater has an outdoor warning system. It is activated on the first Tuesday of every month to test the system. If it is activated during severe weather, that means to take immediate cover. It will be a steady, three-minute tone followed by a verbal announcement.
An important thing to remember, is that there will not be a siren to indicate all clear, but there will be a verbal all clear announcement.
A good idea is to follow Stillwater Emergency Management on social media and sign up for test alerts at stillwater.org. If you have a shelter, considering registering it so people will now where to find you in the event of a disaster.
