It’s awfully hot.
Dangerously so.
Oklahoma is home to all kinds of natural things that can kill a person but few things can sneak up on us like the heat. Even when we’re expecting it.
No matter how many times we experience it, that humidity it feels like you could swim through never gets easier to welcome.
Where flooding can kill anywhere from 80-95 Americans per year depending on how extreme the weather gets, extreme heat can kills hundreds per year.
As these things often work out, extreme heat also tends to be the worst for those who are already vulnerable like the elderly, people with medical conditions, small children, the unhoused and people who try to get by without air conditioning.
Heat illness doesn’t discriminate as much, as anyone can get caught out in the heat and end up in the hospital. It’s also tough on animals.
Here are a few tips from the Red Cross for beating the extreme heat.
1. Stay hydrated – That may also mean adding in a sports drink or two to replace lost electrolytes.
2. Try to be cool – Which means being where there is air conditioning at high-temperature parts of the day and break out a floppy, shady hat if needed. Plan to do outdoor things either earlier or later in the day
3. Look out for others – Check in on family, friends and neighbors if you’re worried they might be risk. People may not be aware of the danger.
4. Know the signs – Heat cramps involve heavy sweating with muscle pain or spasms; Heat exhaustion may involve heavy sweating with cold, pale and clammy skin, fast or weak pulses, nausea or vomiting, tiredness or weakness and dizziness/headache/passing out; heat stroke, which can be lethal without immediate intervention/cooling down may involve high body temperature (104 or higher), hot red dry or damp skin, fast, strong pulses, headaches-dizziness and/or nausea-confusion-passing out.
