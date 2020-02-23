Those outside the social media sphere of Stillwater might have missed the latest recycling kerfuffle, so allow us to fill you in.
For background, Stillwater has a recycling problem, mostly being that much of what Stillwater thought it was recycling ended up in a landfill. That put scrutiny on the City and its contractor Cedar Creek Farms. City Councilors eventually decided to resume the contract with Cedar Creek Farms, allowing for the possibility that much of the problems lie with residents’ improperly disposing of their refuse. A task force was also created, and they will make their presentations and recommendations at Monday’s City Council Meeting.
A member of the Citizens Recycling Task Force is upset that the task force is going to propose for a new facility that would raise rates for all of Stillwater. On Monday’s agenda, city staff’s recommendation is to “approve the task force recommendation to construct a recycling staging facility with a convenience collection center and purchase an adequate amount of land to build a transfer station or City-owned MRF in the future. “ There is a price tag of about $572,070 per year excluding the land purchase. Residents would pay
The City is using the results of a FlashVote survey to illustrate how most residents favor recycling. We reported on those results in December. There were 962 total participants, 669 filtered into “locals.”
We don’t doubt the validity of the poll, but we would still urge caution. We are thankful for the residents who participated in the task force and the citizens who are letting Council know their feelings. Let’s give our citizens the same kind of time to hear or see the task force’s presentation and give them an opportunity to reach out to council.
While many of those residents who care greatly about recycling have had their say, we would like to see Council give this issue some time to marinate so they can hear from residents who value a fiscally conservative approach.
