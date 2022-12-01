One final game.
For all the marbles.
It should be a good one.
Stillwater is returning to the state finals for the first time since 2019 and looking for its first championship in six decades.
The Pioneers’ opponent, Choctaw, might very well be the best team they’ll face all year.
The Pioneers, as we know, are unbeaten. Choctaw’s only loss came at Week One in the season opener against Class 5A quarterfinalist Del City. The Pioneers know as well as anyone how tricky season openers are, having had to come-from-behind to beat Norman after leading most of the game.
Choctaw was the only team to defeat Deer Creek before the Antlers lost to Stillwater in the playoffs. As we can recall, Deer Creek made things very interesting.
Class 6A-II will have a champion other than Bixby for the first time since 2017.
Judging by the way things have gone, it could be that next champion is determined by who has the most fight left in them by the end of the game.
One thing is guaranteed, it will be entertaining. Stillwater’s style of play on defense and big-play ability on offense means they are always fun to watch. Even if the game doesn’t go the way we expect it to, we’re in for a spectacle.
Everyone who can get off work, should definitley make the short trip Friday to the University of Central Oklahoma. Kickoff is 1 p.m. Tickets are available at https://gofan.co/app/events/810425?schoolId=OSSAA
Also, Stillwater Public Schools are out for staff and students Friday. Normally, attending a state championship would merit an excused absence for students, but the schoolwide outage is due to a shortage of bus drivers, said superintendent Uwe Gordon.
We digress, but bus drivers are getting harder and harder to find, apparently. State lawmakers should think about releasing the purse strings for some signing bonuses, perhaps.
Another way to show support for the Pioneers, is taking part in the send-off Friday morning. According to the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce, supporters should line the street by 9:15 a.m. from the high school south to Sixth Street and along Highway 51 as they make their way to Edmond.
Go Pioneers.
