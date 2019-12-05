A day that has been anticipated for an entire year is now upon us, as the Stillwater Pioneers and the Bixby Spartans are set for a rematch for the 6A-II state championship at 7 p.m. Friday at Wantland Stadium in Edmond.
These two teams are both undefeated this season, having both won every game since Stillwater lost 34-13 to Bixby in the title game last season. They have both played incredibly well all season on both sides of the ball, and almost seemed to be on a collision course toward playing each other for all the marbles once again.
This season has been yet another great one for the Pioneers and their supporters all over town. There is a buzz around town on Friday nights, and with an undefeated team that plays an exciting brand of football, it is one of those seasons that will be remembered in Stillwater for many years to come.
A state championship will also be something that, if achieved, would be a feat that would be cherished and fondly remembered in our area for a long time. It would be the first SHS state championship in football since 1967, and would cap what has already been a fantastic season with the ultimate prize for Oklahoma high school football.
But win or lose, this group of Pioneers should be commended for their commitment toward working as a team and for making Stillwater proud of their efforts and love of the game. It is a special thing to appear in back-to-back state championship games, and winning one would be a supremely special moment for the Pioneers, their families, their coaches and all the fans who have cheered them on this season.
Go Pioneers!
