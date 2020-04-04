We’re often critical of our local government.
And our state government.
The federal government. That one, too.
It comes with the territory. Sometimes, it’s just about having a deeper scrutiny than what others could provide on their own. That’s the Fourth Estate. A check on the checks and balances when there isn’t enough checking and balancing.
If you’ve been following along at home, our arguments, more than policy matters, usually come down to transparency – what information is made available to us and what isn’t, what kind of access we have, what the public has a right to know. Our right to information and the public’s is interchangeable, neither of us are more privileged than the other. The way we see it, keeping something from us, is keeping something from you, and vice versa. So, that’s usually when the hackles go up on the watch dog.
All that, to say this, we appreciate the approach our City leadership has had through this pandemic. It can’t be easy. In fact, it has to be extremely tough right now to make what could be considered life-and-death decisions.
Mayor Will Joyce had an approach pretty early into it we didn’t see at the state and federal level, which is not just making the hard decisions, but to explain the reasons behind the hard decisions. To respond in real time to whatever people think about it.
The approach should be about just leveling with us – using the life-and-death terms whether or not it might frighten us. The onus is on us, as individuals, if we want to take a break from the news, or decompress and try to destress. Breaks from reality can do us some good some times, but they shouldn’t come from our elected officials.
