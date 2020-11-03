This year has rattled our nerves, but we persist.
It’s said that there is good stress and bad stress. We all pretty much know the harm that comes with bad stress, but there is also a kind of stress that thrills us, the kind that fires neurotransmitters into our brain after the completion of the task. Well, we’re not sure which kind of stress we can expect tonight.
We’ve been told to expect anything, that the results could take a long time. Early voting has taken place at unheard of levels, which is maybe a good sign of the electorate performing its civic duty, but could also complicate things in a few states.
In Oklahoma we had to worry about an ice storm zapping the power, though we’ve also been told that power to polling places will be a priority.
It’s not the only issue. There are scattered reports of stores closing early and boarding up for fear of unrest, there are people worried that their votes may be thrown out. And, yes, some people have gone to great lengths to undermine the process by injecting fear and uncertainty.
We seriously need to examine efforts that would suppress, obstruct, intimidate or try to overturn legal voting. This can’t be a partisan issue. And fraud can’t be an excuse when the examples are so few and far between.
Regardless of who we check on our ballot, our votes need to mean something.
American elections should be about motivating your voters to the polls, not keeping opponents from voting.
Our fear is that the message gets clouded by misinformation and the slide of conspiracy theory to the mainstream.
No, we may not get to breathe a sigh of relief on Tuesday night that it’s over, but we would feel better if we knew things could be a letter better moving forward.
