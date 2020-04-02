A lot of folks in the medical community who have been tracking national and local data, say they are expecting a surge event at some point.
For Oklahoma, we’re not really sure on the timing. Some time in the coming weeks, but we’re also not sure that anybody can be sure.
Testing has been scarce because there hasn’t been a lot to go around. Hospitals were having to save testing for people who might need to be hospitalized. It’s frustrating.
Gov. Kevin Stitt announced that the state is attempting to open up testing, so it isn’t just for emergency situations. He said the state has about 13,000 test kits they will be able to employ, and is opening up about 13 mobile testing sites. More tests equals more data. Data helps our mitigation efforts.
This is great news. We appreciate that OSU Medical was able to provide material for 10,000 more tests. We wish there were hundreds of thousands more. It’s frustrating.
We in Payne County are thankful for our medical infrastructure. We are in a really good position with Stillwater Medical Center, and that can’t be said for a lot of rural Oklahoma. But, they’re working their tails off right now. Right now.
What’s a surge event supposed to look like? That’s why we’re so keen on whatever mitigation we can provide. It’s about our local healthcare system. We don’t want them to have to make a choice between who gets a ventilator and who doesn’t. It’s frustrating.
We also understand that COVID-19 is extremely contagious. Extremely. Some of us will get sick. Maybe many of us. It’s just going to happen. We hope it isn’t severe.
We wish we could test more people. It’s frustrating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.