Think we get worn out by misinformation and conspiracy theories? Well it’s hard to even fathom how those working in the medical industry must feel right now.
Your years of study and practical application get supplanted by a three-minute YouTube video, or worse, pandering politicians actively rooting against you because they think it’s the easiest path to re-election.
We can’t say for certain that Stillwater Medical’s decision to start publishing its bed capacity again is a direct effort to dispel misinformation, but we’re glad they’re doing it again for whatever reason.
We know there are people in the community who dismiss growing ICU wings as fearmongering. We know there are people whose idealogical opposition to vaccines and masks isn’t much more than an objection to being told what to do.
About 40 percent of Oklahomans 12 and up are fully vaccinated. We would think a large portion of that remaining 60 percent have primary care physicians or hopefully medical professionals they see on a semi-regular basis. We have to imagine the advice they would get there would be pro-vaccination and pro-science in general.
Stillwater Medical’s reasoning for posting the update is “an effort to be completely transparent with the current COVID situation.”
Currently, that is 9 of 10 in ICU, with five of those being COVID patients. That’s down from 10 of 10 from a day ago. There are 12 total COVID patients at SMC.
That’s nowhere close to where we were at the peak, but we have to consider things like staffing, and what that could mean for emergency service redirections.
Thanks, once again, to our exhausted hospital staff.
We really owe you.
