U.S. Representatives Tom Cole (R-OK) and Grace F. Napolitano (D-Calif.) joined forces to introduce the Fallen Journalists Memorial Act of 2019. This will allow the Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation to be able to receive funds to create a memorial in Washington D.C. in honor of the five journalists killed in June 2018 at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, and for many others.
The foundation will work with the National Parks Service to design and maintain the memorial. No federal funds will be used to erect the memorial.
This is not only a great service to journalists, who work to maintain freedom of the press every day, but it is also a great service toward what the Bill of Rights represents. Freedom of the Press sits alongside the freedom of speech and freedom of religion as one of the most cherished of the amendments we as Americans have the freedom to exercise on a daily basis.
The media can be portrayed as “fake news,” or can lose credibility here and there, but the vast majority of people in the media make it their effort to try to keep their communities and audiences informed about the news that impacts people’s daily lives. The vast majority of journalists are not maliciously trying to ruin people’s lives or push agendas of any kind. Most journalists work for less pay than many other professions and perform what is sometimes a thankless job.
This memorial fund is a nice tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the search for truth, but always making it a point to support journalists and their efforts to serve their communities is a better tribute.
Thank you to Reps. Cole, Napolitano and others for their actions in making sure a memorial will stand to honor the men and women who have died after worthy contributions to our republic.
