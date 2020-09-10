In a time when it’s tough to always get the straight dope on a such a polarizing issue as the nation’s COVID-19 response, or lack thereof, we’re thankful that Stillwater Medical has been so open about its response.
For months now, Stillwater Medical has been sharing almost daily information about its capacity, the COVID-19 patients at its facilities and more recently, updates on the daily average case count.
During Stillwater Medical Foundation’s First Friday presentation, CEO Denise Webber even offered which treatments their physicians were having the most success with – Remdesivir and plasma – which gives us a glimmer of hope. She also gave us some information that is kind of a bummer, that there is a nationwide shortage of reagents needed for testing.
That’s worrisome, but for better or worse, she told us. We appreciate that. Because, after all, it’s up to us individuals whether we want to worry about something. We like that our intelligence isn’t being insulted. We like that we are given the chance to determine whether something is good news or bad. The more we know, the more we can prepare.
They’ve done their part. What’s ours? To limit community spread, the onus, is on all of us. That’s what Webber said in her presentation and she’s right. That’s our job, as a community, to limit our spread so as not to overwhelm our healthcare system. We’ve done a pretty good job, and it was disheartening to hear about the rash of cases at a local nursing home, but we are in better shape knowing about it than if it would have been kept in the dark. So, thanks, also, to the administration at Westhaven. We hope, in that case as well, if there is something the community can do for them, they will let us know about it.
Honesty is still the best policy.
