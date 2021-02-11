We still have to get the vaccine to the most vulnerable, but many of the most vulnerable do not have access or expertise with the technology to get them there.
That has been a problem since the country, and it varies from state to state, went into the second phase of distribution.
What could be done? There weren’t many answers.
The federal government delivers the vaccines to states, tribes and other organizations and leaves it up to those agencies to distribute the vaccine. Most states left it up to regional health agencies.
Kudos to our tribal health organizations for doing such a fine job with getting doses quickly and efficiently to tribal members.
But, how many people are still unsure what to do?
The state said, “ask a family member or friend for help signing up.”
What about those who don’t have the kind of family and friends who can help?
Lucky for them, lucky for us, lucky for all of Stillwater and Payne County, we have some truly generous and forward-thinking people at the Stillwater Public Library.
Our library, which already goes above and beyond to educate, support and entertain, has created a Senior Vaccination Assistance program.
For seniors without access to technology, the library will help them register for the vaccine and book appointments.
You can ask about it at the library at 405-372-3633 ext. 8106.
Anyone wanting this help will need to meet the following criteria:
• Be a Stillwater resident
• Be 65 or older
• Be able to accept an appointment at any time or day of the week
• Do not have continuing access to computer or smartphone and internet
• Do not have a friend or family member who can regularly help with searching
This is a great service and a true gift to the community.
Thank you, SPL, for stepping up.
We can’t thank them enough, but we do know there are ways to support the library. One is joining or financially supporting the Friends of the Library. If you don’t have the time or scratch, ask the Friends about some other ways to pitch in, like donating books or equipment.
