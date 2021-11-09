Who would have thought Big Bird would be a soldier in the culture war?
For those who steer clear of the muck and mire of social media, the fictional Sesame Street star tweeted Saturday about receiving the jab.
“I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy.
“Ms. @EricaRHill (CNN’s Erica Hill) even said I’ve been getting vaccines since I was a little bird. I had no idea!”
Provocative?
To some.
“Government propaganda...for your 5 year old!” responded grown-up actual human Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).
The senator, who we hope is aware that 5 year olds are not on Twitter, was not alone in immediately returning the volley against public health reminders. It was called brainwashing, indoctrination, illegal, even somehow communist.
We imagine those same people would be thrilled if Big Bird had done what grown-up actual human quarterback Aaron Rodgers did and instead conducted personal “research” on boosting immunity, only to get the virus and seek advise on medical treatment from a comedian, mixed martial arts analyst podcaster.
Remember when the entire narrative people employed to dismiss COVID-19 was that they “wouldn’t live in fear.”
That shouldn’t still be the case with untold millions of actual real-life humans taking the jab and doing what’s best for those around them, even if they were apprehensive. But, it sure seems like Rodgers knows what it’s like to be over 6-foot tall and yellow.
Silly yes, but we bring it up because when this civilization is dust and future generations scour the past to create a record of our time on Earth, we would like this digital record to endure.
For posterity’s sake.
