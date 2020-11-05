This is usually the time we roll out an election postmortem editorial.
At the time of this writing, we don’t know who the next president will be, and maybe even if either President Donald Trump or challenger Joe Biden is declared by different outlets by Wednesday night, we still may not be really sure because it’s almost certainly going to court.
We believe in American elections, we constantly remind folks to register to register and when to vote, so we’d be pretty upset if legally cast ballots weren’t counted before determining who the president is.
While we don’t know how the big race shakes out, we do know how Payne County and Oklahoma voted. There weren’t a ton of surprises, though it was interesting to see that apparently Stephanie Bice’s messaging worked well enough to unseat Rep. Kendra Horn in Oklahoma City.
State and local races went about the way we expected, but we’d like to see a deeper dive as to how things shook out with the state question votes. It would have been nice to get some exit polling there.
Yes on 805, the campaign for enhanced sentencing reform, spent millions and didn’t get its message across to voters. But how to explain 814’s failure, which was actually a triumph for TSET? That was essentially a Republican gambit. Were Oklahoma voters really that concerned with keeping the funding formula for TSET intact? We didn’t see too many arguments for either side of 814, but both state questions had close to the same percentage of no votes.
Maybe Oklahomans really just have State Question burnout.
Maybe we’re just tired of tinkering with the State Constitution, and that we can understand.
It also means, we’re going to be relying more on our State Legislature. We’re going to need them to find ways to get more Oklahomans out of prison and keep more Oklahomans out of prison. We’re also going to need them to find a way to fund the state’s share of Medicaid.
Good luck.
