So Oklahomans puffed, puffed and passed on recreational marijuana, soundly defeating State Question 820 and the need for more weed-related turns of phrase.
Single-vote ballot measures can be a bit unpredictable. Not that it has been much useful lately, but was there any polling? We didn’t hear about any.
It wasn’t all that surprising that 820 was defeated. It was a bit unanticipated just how overwhelming that No vote was considering how successful 788 was when it legalized medicinal marijuana.
There are about 2.2 million registered voters in Oklahoma. Of those, 566,004 voted on 820 and only 216,883 voted yes. That’s not a big percentage of our state’s 4 million people.
As was firmly predicted, rural counties were an enthusiastic no, some clearing 70 or almost 80 percent.
A lot of the messaging was how recreational marijuana would damage agriculture in the state and hinder law enforcement, so that isn’t a big surprise.
The surprise came in our more populous counties. The yes vote didn’t win a single county. In Oklahoma County, the No vote won by 36 votes. In Payne County, we got pretty close to the state average, voting no by about 61 percent. Seven of Stillwater’s precincts went for yes votes.
Regardless of what messaging worked or didn’t, it appears the state was not ready for recreational marijuana. We still need a few more guardrails and there is still some decriminalization work that could be completed by our legislators.
We did learn that, yes, in fact, people will show up to the polls to vote something down and we learned that the efforts by some lawmakers to revamp our petition process is unnecessary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.