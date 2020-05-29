Maybe, now, though there seems to be a growing sense, that the agents for change has to be those in power. If it continues to be loud cries from the disenfranchised, the pattern stays the same.
We witness an abuse of power against a person of color, it entires the national discussion, there are protests and riots, things quiet down until the next time it happens.
What can we do to interrupt that model? There should be a few things. How many police departments still consider body cams an expense they can’t support? How many are trained in de-escalation? Why is it still acceptable to constrict someone’s breathing if there are other ways to subdue a person?
And, really, how much of the problem is that we are not willing to be introspective in regard to our own prejudices. And, we should be clear, in this case, prejudice does not equal racism. Human beings actively pre-judge things all the time, it’s part of our adaptive response. We do it with food, we do it with places, and we do it with people. It’s wired into our DNA.
Why is it wrong to recognize that prejudice is active for most people, and you have to work against it? People are loath to admit that it could be possible. They’d like to believe they have it within them to be colorblind. We should know by now that it’s actually counter productive, because it keeps us from looking within ourselves.
It’s real easy to say, “We don’t think about whether a person is black or white when we answer a call, we just answer the call.”
Then they answer the call. They react with fear they didn’t think they possessed. That fear leads to aggression. People get hurt. The cycle continues.
