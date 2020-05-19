Apparently President Donald Trump is taking anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, or at least he said Monday that he’s been taking it for a “couple of weeks” as a preventative measure.
The science might still be out on the drug, but we’d have to assume he has pretty good medical care, right?
But, a statement from Trump, to many of his followers can often be interpreted as a suggestion. So what happens if people begin to take the drug – and let’s be honest, most drugs aren’t impossible to get a hold of without a prescription – and have heart failure?
Certainly we would have to question why the president would even say he was taking the drug in the first place. Because, he could, you know, just take the drug and not say anything about it. That’s how a lot of us go about our medical dealings.
Now, what could happen, is Trump could very well take the drug, experience no ill effects and for the rest of the pandemic never contract COVID-19. If that happens, we would bet a lot of people would take that as evidence that he was always on the correct course of action.
We don’t know if that’s the case or not, but it is the case that you can draw almost that same parallel to our current infection rate here in Stillwater. Not that we’re all on drugs, but that our local leadership put restrictive measures in place, we all pretty much stayed away from each other for a goodly amount and now we have a no known active cases of COVID-19 in Stillwater proper (known is a big word there.)
Do our City leaders get that same benefit of the doubt?
Also, don’t prescribe yourself a drug you know little about.
