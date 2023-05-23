If there’s one thing that makes staffers of the News Press smile, it’s walking into a businesses and seeing them display a plaque for our Readers’ Choice Best of Stillwater.
Nominations are now open. You can nominate businesses, people, nonprofits and numerous other choices from many categories. Nominations close June 4.
Go to our website at stwnewspress.com and look for the button that links to our nomination page. The direct link is https://stillwaternewspress.secondstreetapp.com/Best-of-Stillwater-2023-2/gallery?group=454850
Choose among your favorite restaurants, food, retail, services, entertainment, professionals, community champions, automotive dealers and specialists and News Press categories.
Voting begins June 30 and ends on July 9. We will print special sections for the Top 5 nominees and the winners.
This is a community, fan-driven contest. You can’t always assume someone else will do the nominating. If you want to make sure your favorites aren’t snubbed, now is the time to nominate.
And, those who nominate will be entered into a contest to win a $100 gift card.
Thanks to everyone who participates. Good luck to the businesses, people and organizations who are selected. And if you do get selected as a winner, make sure you sponsor the special sections so we can keep it going.
Thanks for the support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.