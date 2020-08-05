In perhaps the least enviable positions that a person could possibly be in right now, the Stillwater Board of Education may have come up with the kind of compromise that allows for flexibility and planning amidst the vast wilderness of the unknown that has been the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board has opted to make distance learning dependent on different trigger levels of positive cases in the community. For now, at least, because everything in this world is subject to change.
We imagine there is a very split reaction to distance learning and when to implement it. One board member thought in-person instruction pitted teachers against parents, and there are pros and cons for every option.
Some school districts around the state have already pulled the trigger, starting entirely virtual. Others are going with different hybrid plans, and some may opt for fully in-person instruction unless the state deems otherwise.
But, right now, the state isn’t deeming much, and that has been one of the major reasons so much of the burden falls to local leadership.
One of the board members posed a question to Superintendent Marc Moore about extracurriculars and sports. She said, what has the OSSAA instructed?
To paraphrase Moore, his reply was that the OSSAA hasn’t provided any leadership on the matter. That sports were site-by-site decisions.
The State School Board could have made a decision about masks at every school site, but it also punted to the districts.
So, what if a school site decided that it would hold its games or exhibitions without masks or social distancing?
Should Stillwater teams still travel to those sites, bring their athletes, coaches and fans and just hope for the best?
These decisions won’t be easy, and it won’t make everyone happy, but we are glad our local leadership is running from the task.
