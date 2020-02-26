For 30 years, Doug Chesbro and Michael “Chic” Davis molded young athletes in the Stillwater community.
They, with the sacrifice made by their families, spent every winter for the past 30 years coaching at Stillwater High – Chesbro as head wrestling coach and Davis first as an assistant coach then the past 22 years as the head coach for boys basketball.
Each have had an impact that can be counted by the amount of athletes who have gone on to has successful college and professional careers. But beyond the athletics, is the nature in which they held themselves – and in turn, those high school athletes they shaped for years. The high school, and more so the community, is indebted to these two men.
But a special thanks also goes out to the families of both Chesbro and Davis.
They were selfless in sharing these amazing leaders of young men with the Stillwater community.
Their contributions can be seen around Stillwater and at the coaching levels at Oklahoma State (and around the high school scene in Oklahoma). From prominent sports figures like Matt Holliday, Chris Perry and Carson Teel, Chesbro and Davis played a part in some of the best talent to come out of Stillwater the past 30 years.
According to Chesbro, he hasn’t taken a Christmas vacation in over 30 years – as it falls in the heart of wrestling season.
Both he and Davis now deserve to spend the holidays with their immediate families, after being a part of their athletic families every December.
From the entire Stillwater community, thank you Coach Chesbro and Coach Davis.
Enjoy your much deserved retirement.
