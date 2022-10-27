Not everybody saw it, or maybe even read about but there are some issues with the crime rate discourse that followed Oklahoma’s gubernatorial debate between Joy Hofmeister and Kevin Stitt.
During last week’s debate Hofmeister pointed out that violent crime, on average, was steeper in law-and-order Oklahoma than in New York or California. Stitt said, “that’s not true.”
It kind of is, in that the CDC has Oklahoma with a higher homicide mortality rate than those and many other states. Of course, Oklahoma has far fewer people. FBI’s Uniform Crime Data also had Oklahoma with higher violent crime rates, but that data is not always uniform as it relies on voluntary submissions.
In that respect, Hofmeister is correct, it’s not totally incorrect to add context.
The bigger issue, is how the discourse might effect all the good work that has been accomplished to reform criminal justice in Oklahoma.
That kind of talk can scare folks, and scared folks make bad decisions.
In the last few years, Oklahoma lawmakers, and the administration have made strides in criminal justice reform that should not be reversed because people now decide we have to be “tough on crime.”
We still have to be rational as a society, and know that not everything we do now in terms of sentencing reform, prison alternatives and early release will have immediate results.
We have to keep thinking longterm. We have to look at things macroeconomically and not just how it feels when we think justice is being thwarted.
Oklahoma has been reducing recidivism, getting people back into society and keeping parents with children.
This approach will work in the longterm if we can avoid kneejerk reactions to fiery rhetoric.
