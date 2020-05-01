Friday, is kind of, officially, Stillwater’s reopening, or the beginning of the re-opening.
At least it’s Phase One of the beginning of the re-opening.
A few businesses that were closed, can open, if they follow the re-opening rules. The re-opening rules are specific to each business. The main thing to remember, is that we have to put public safety first.
Oklahoma has accomplished a few things in its struggle with the novel coronavirus. Physical distancing has been a key factor in flattening our curve, and starting a downward trend of COVID-19 hospitalizations. The places that were cautious and conscientious, and the citizens that bought in, have accomplished a great deal.
And we could wreck all of that by slipping into carelessness.
In Wisconsin, more than 50 poll workers and in-person voters have tested positive for COVID-19. In Massachusetts, 23 staff members of a Worcester Walmart tested positive in the last couple of weeks.
See, there is still no real innovation that prevents an infected person from unknowingly spreading the disease. Large gatherings are still dangerous. Outbreaks are still unpredictable. Thus the suggestion that everyone wear masks. We have no vaccine, we are testing drugs that might be reducing the mortality rate but it’s still early, and nothing has altered who is vulnerable to serious reactions.
The decisions we see to re-open, whether led by economics or medical science, it’s always going to be a gamble. And the thing is, we do have to find a balance. Because desperation and hunger are also deadly. So, sure, we reopen, put some people back to work, and if we do it safely, we could be helping our bottom line.
So, isn’t it pretty much the least a person can do, is to wear a mask to patronize a business. That isn’t asking much. That isn’t an infringement of liberty. It may be your right not wear a face covering, but it’s also very American to have a business eject you for whatever reason they want.
Those who have flouted the rules have slipped by on the grace of others. The next weeks and months will test us, and we pass that test by being unselfish.
