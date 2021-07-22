Hospitals have told us they need an emergency declaration to expand ICUs.
School districts have been hamstrung by laws that make it more difficult to enact mask mandates.
Gov. Kevin Stitt said “The U.S. Department of the Interior and other defendants in this case are dead wrong.”
Sorry, that was about the administration’s lawsuit against federal jurisdiction on coal mining.
He hasn’t made a public statement about COVID-19 in quite some time.
In a Tuesday social media post, KTUL’s Erin Christy wrote, “I heard from (Gov. Stitt’s) office. Many of you asked his stance on rising COVID numbers. A spokesperson says there is no statement at this time (in ref. to mitigation efforts, pediatric hospitalizations or uptick in numbers). I was told to call the health dept. for any COVID updates.”
We’ve gotten updates from the health department.
They’re not great.
For the week of July 11-17, those 17 and under made up 16.9 percent of new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma. In that age group, 17 have been hospitalized.
While hospitalizations still mainly stem from those 35 and older, as we all know, those 12 and under are still not eligible for the vaccine.
The Delta variant, which is currently causing most of Oklahoma’s issues, is more contagious than what we saw last year.
Our hospitals are urging action. Conscientious parents are urging action.
The Freedom to Infect Others with a Contagious Disease is not in our Bill of Rights.
Pandering to anti-vaxxers is not the move here.
We urge putting politics aside and doing what we can now to avoid shutdowns and overflowing
