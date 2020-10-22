News Press columnist Julie Couch likes to say we’re living in the “Twilight Zone,” and she may be onto something.
Although, for the life of us, we can’t remember the one where Americans are living out two distinctly different realities at the same time.
In the actual reality of our recent American history, Bob Woodward caused a bit of a stir by releasing audio of President Donald Trump speaking very early in the year about how dangerous COVID-19 can be. Critics of the president said, if Trump knew how bad it was, why did he downplay it so much?
Trump fired back by saying he didn’t downplay it, or at least was trying to keep Americans from panicking.
Less than a month removed from those semantic debates, Trump, the First Lady, their youngest son and many people who were in proximity to Trump contracted the virus.
Trump’s answer to this is to get the best medical treatment on the planet and then tell people there’s nothing to fear.
That almost seems like he’s back to downplaying the virus.
Flash-forward to almost present day and the president is at rallies saying that we’ve “turned a corner,” while we witness record hospitalizations.
We get that there’s a difference between what Trump may actually believe himself and what he’ll tell a crowd of zealous supporters and smart people are supposed to make the distinction, but, here’s the thing – many people really have a chosen a reality in which masks are useless, hospitalizations are mythical, deaths are caused by something else and this will all go away Nov. 3.
We suppose you can believe how you want, but we as a nation, state and community certainly can’t behave that way.
The term “COVID fatigue” keeps popping up, and we get it.
Unfortunately, this virus doesn’t care about our hopes, dreams or plans for the future.
It’s a sad reality that even though we can envision it, we still can’t see the finish line. But we have to keep moving. Giving in or giving up isn’t an option.
