The omicron variant is here, but we pretty much knew that.
At least, we knew it would be here eventually. It could have been here for a while. We don’t want to throw the Pandemic Center folks under the bus because, much like a lot of the country, they were short-staffed.
The why is a bit of an issue. The move to Stillwater was not met with universal approval. And folks who questioned the move are getting to say, “Told ya so.”
But, we’d like to hear more about what’s happening going forward. It’s been too quiet on that front.
We’ve heard corporate responses, like, “being aware of the issues,” and such.
Does that mean they are hiring?
They haven’t yet announced a new executive director but CMS also reported losses in clerical staff and other lab jobs as part of the problems there.
We’d hope to see an announcement soon about a hiring blitz.
This pandemic isn’t going away.
The executive director job is still posted online, if anyone’s interested.
The ideal candidate must be self-directed and comfortable with ambiguity.
We didn’t write that last part, it’s in the job description. If they can also coach defense, that’s a bonus.
Ambiguity.
Ever seen that in a job description? Maybe it’s not that uncommon for high-level management positions but could you imagine someone ticking off all the boxes on a job description, getting to that one, and saying, “Nope, can’t do that?”
Either the job could take on many forms, or perhaps they’re still not certain what all the job entails.
We think Stillwater’s a great place to live and work. We hope the people in charge are giving that place the resources and people it needs to be a pandemic center in the center of a pandemic.
