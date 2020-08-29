What are they hoping to accomplish with these protests?
It’s a fair question, and believe it or not, it does have answers for anyone willing to listen.
The NBA playoff postponement, the unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and other major cities, even here close to home with a march by Oklahoma football players. OSU, it was reported, canceled practice to have a discussion on race.
As much as many people want to hope it will blow over, or slowly dwindle down, it doesn’t take much to reignite tension across the country.
We shouldn’t need any more evidence that this isn’t a handful of malcontents who get riled up every time a police shooting makes national news. It should be obvious that this is a living, breathing movement.
Unless we want to live in two Americas, there has to be some give and take. Looking for ways to justify the status quo doesn’t seem to be getting the job done.
So, what do they want? Justice, for sure, but in the grander scheme of things a completely different framework for how our institutions treat people of color.
OKC Black Lives matter has a Call to Action list. Found at blmokc.com/call-to-action. It contains a list of actions that might be taken against police, but it also calls for things like an independent citizen’s review board, training in de-escalation and clemency for protesters.
Okstate Stand United, a student-led group formed to address racial inequity created a list of urgencies. That list included things like focusing on diversity of hiring, racial bias training and expanding support for minority students.
Maybe you’re tired, but so are they. Get ready to settle in, because until this new generation sees the changes they want addressed, they’re not going quietly.
