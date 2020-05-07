Laws that discourage voting should be seen as voter suppression, not fraud protection.
Senate Bill 210 passed Wednesday through the Oklahoma House, 74-26. The bill requires photo ID to be attached to an absentee ballot affidavit. This vote took place not long after the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled that ballots would not require notarization.
Locally, Rep. Ty Burns (R-Morrison) was a yes; Trish Ranson (D-Stillwater) was a no and John Talley (R-Stillwater) was a no.
The League of Women voters and others filed to make sure people who can’t make it to the polls can still vote. They made a good argument, and they won. This is a step back.
Make no mistake, more hurdles to voting by ballot, especially in our pandemic times, is going to discourage voting.
Not everyone has access to scanners, just like not everyone has access to notaries, just like not everyone can get to their polling place.
We can already predict a pretty low turnout at the polls, and that will probably be preferred to risking your life there.
People fought and died for the right to vote, and that sacrifice should be worth something. It should mean that people shouldn’t have to risk their lives to vote in June.
Who votes in America? The aging population. Who is the most vulnerable to COVID-19? The aging population.
Those facts should be the overriding components of our lawmakers’ decision-making.
We can’t imagine the fear of fraud outweighs the duty to vote. This shouldn’t be partisan, and it definitely shouldn’t be a perverse kind of gamesmanship for voter access.
We have proof of what COVID-19 does to the elderly and vulnerable. We don’t have much proof of voter fraud in mail-in elections.
