A man called the greatest athlete of all time used to call Yale, Oklahoma, home.
That’s pretty cool.
The Jim Thorpe House is still preserved at 706 E Boston Ave in Yale as a museum honoring his life and legacy.
The legacy is restored to greater heights now that the International Olympic Committee has seen fit to restore Thorpe as the sole champion for his Olympic wins.
A member of the Sac and Fox nation, Jim Thorpe could do it all, and he pretty much did. He excelled at everything he tried.
He played professional baseball and football, and was an Olympic champion in the decathlon and pentathlon.
His story, though is not one of solely excellent athletic exploits, it’s also one of great injustice.
He was said to have broken Olympic rules of amateurism, having been paid $5 to play semi-pro baseball a few years before his Olympic wins. James Adams, writing for American Indian Magazine described how these rules were keenly crafted to keep poor and working class people from being on a level field with people who could afford to not have to work for their supper.
“This version of amateurism was said to be modeled on English upper-class sportsmanship, and that is the tip-off,” Adams writes. “The Henley Royal Regatta explicitly excluded anyone who ‘is or has been by trade or employment for wages a mechanic, artisan or labourer’ ... Historians would say that this doctrine of amateurism was a case of status anxiety, a means of protecting privilege against a rising class challenge.”
Thorpe’s case also led to scrutiny toward Carlisle Indian Industrial School, and its successful football team coached by Pop Warner, which would also get accused of paying players, and eventually led to its downfall.
Wild now, to think, that a hundred years later we still don’t really know how to deal with payments to athletes.
Racial injustice, of course, played a factor in seeing Thorpe’s win dismantled, but it never tarnished his legacy. He always had his defenders.
No level of intolerance or ignorance was dark enough to keep him in shadow.
