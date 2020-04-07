They didn’t sign up for this.
They signed up to help people, they signed up for a demanding job, for sometimes crazy hours and a job that requires a strong stomach. But not this.
It’s fitting, and sobering, that medical professionals are being called “frontline” workers, because in the battle against COVID-19 they are easily at risk. Though they signed up to be in the field, they were thrust to the front of this awful thing, and no, it isn’t really fair.
Some of the same things might be said for the people who work in our grocery stores, gas stations and many other essential services that still requires you to allow the public to visit. You go to work, you collect a paycheck and the world spins on, but then you’re thrown into absolute chaos.
It has to be frightening. It’s definitely nerve-wracking. We are all hoping we can look up one day and see something else on the horizon.
For that to happen, to give all these people a much-deserved break, we have to fully commit to whatever part we can play. Yes, stay home, unless absolutely necessary. Get groceries and food delivered if you are able and tip well if you are able. Continue to uplift our medical workers with your gifts and messages.
Also, if you have the ability, please see about volunteering opportunities. The state health department announced Monday that it was activating the Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps. If you have a chance to help in anyway, your effort is going to be very welcome. Find out about those opportunities at okmrc.org.
