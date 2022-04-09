It’s probably a good time to ask your physician about boosters.
Across the country, fewer than 50 percent of the people who are considered fully vaccinated have been boosted for COVID-19.
Now, the FDA has approved boosters for those 50 and older. It likely won’t be long before that opens up.
We’re certainly going to reach a point where natural and boosted immunity wanes. It can’t last forever. We’re also certainly going to reach a point where infections start spreading again.
We don’t really have any mitigation efforts going. And the legal blockades are now in place to prevent a lot of mitigation efforts.
The best thing we can do, right now, is to make sure we’re boosted when we need to be. It could be better to wait a bit until the case counts climb again, but we’re not in position to give that kind of advice. That’s why we led with “ask your physician.”
Here is the information the CDC has about boosters. Please consider it.
Who should get one booster:
• Everyone 12 years and older
Who can get a second booster:
• Adults 50 years and older
When to get your booster:
• At least 5 months after completing your primary COVID-19 vaccination series
• If eligible for a second booster, at least 4 months after your first booster
Which booster can you get:
• Adults 18 years and older should get an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) for the first booster in most situations
• The second booster must be an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine
• Teens 12–17 years old may only get a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.