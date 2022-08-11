House Bill 1775 is a failed experiment.
It needs to be repealed. If not by the legislature, then by voter referendum.
What began as a method for lawmakers to pander to partisan extremism as a kind of hard-right litmus test is being exposed as nonsensical and problematic.
HB 1775 is the school bill that prevents any teachings that might somehow lead to racial shame or guilt, or teach that one race is superior or that anyone is inherently racist. The law is vague in how it should be administered and interpreted, and that’s a big part of the problem.
A story published Wednesday in The Oklahoman cites several teachers saying they are now closely monitoring their lessons and curriculum lest they run afoul of the HB 1775.
For example, one teacher wanted to introduce to her class the popular novel “Killers of the Flower Moon” which details the murder of Osage landowners. You might say, “What’s the problem? That’s history.” How are they supposed to know if what they say or teach might shame someone? They can’t. So they overcompensate, which was probably part of the goal.
Teachers aren’t going to want to cost their schools accreditation.
For one thing, the state school board, in penalizing Tulsa Public Schools and Mustang Public Schools didn’t seem to have any metrics for how the law violated, and ruled almost arbitrarily.
As parents and grandparents, are there that many of us who honestly think our children are less equipped emotionally to deal with social and racial issues than we were?
We were taught about slavery. We were taught the Trail of Tears. We were taught about Jim Crow laws. We were taught about Japanese internment camps.
Most of us read “To Kill a Mockingbird.” Some of us read “Uncle Tom’s Cabin.”
Did guilt or shame emotionally cripple us? Did learning these things radicalize us? Would we have been better off being sheltered?
Why can’t this generation of children be allowed the same choices?
The public school system is not a place where you can light a match and walk away. Some might think they are celebrating the removal of “indoctrination,” but they’re really celebrating the obstruction of critical thinkers.
