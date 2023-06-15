We’re gobsmacked, in a good way, over the Tonkawa Tribe’s plan to develop a massive family entertainment center in northeast Stillwater.
The Tonkawa Tribe in May announced a partnership with the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce to bring a 60,000-square-feet entertainment center – called The HUB – to the intersection of Perkins Road and Airport Road.
Entertainment Center might not even be the right term. It almost seems like an indoor amusement park, or perhaps, just a family destination.
That’s the hope anyway – a destination.
We want people to be drawn to it.
And, judging by the amenities, they should be. Multiple movie theaters, a bowling alley, a sports bar, indoor and outdoor pickleball courts and an arcade.
It’s ambitious. It’s impressive. It’s should be the kind of thing people here have been craving.
Spend any amount of time on Stillwater social media and it won’t take long to see the “what is there for kids to do here” question.
It’s a popular question.
It’s a quality-of-life kind of question.
Those are the kinds of questions that people ask before joining your workforce.
It’s why we need good parks, good lakes and creeks, good public schools, good places to eat and yes, good family entertainment.
Hats off to Stillwater Chamber’s Economic Development Coordinator Reagan Mitchell and the people who worked behind the scenes to make it happen.
And thank you to the Tonkawa Tribe and its leadership for their investment and their faith in Stillwater.
