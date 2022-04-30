Gov. Stitt, you could have just sent an email.
A press conference is for the press to ask questions.
Stitt gave remarks Friday about tourism director Jerry Winchester’s resignation and the state’s lawsuit against Swadley’s Bar-B-Q for breach of contract.
A day earlier, Stitt’s communications director said they were holding comment because of the ongoing investigation.
“Once the criminal investigation is complete, we will weigh in. Until then, I will refer anyone who asks about Swadley’s to the governor’s comments in the above tweets (regarding Stitt not having a relationship or deals with Brett Swadley.)
“This has been, and will continue to be, the most transparent administration.”
It might be true that this isn’t Stitt’s mess, and he isn’t under any obligation to talk about this specific case, but the track record for transparency in Oklahoma politics isn’t looking so great.
Earlier this week, the governor vetoed a bill that would have required financial disclosures from state officers who are appointed by the governor to agency director or cabinet secretary.
Oklahomans, by state question a few years back, gave the governor extra power with state agency heads. The governor has also been given money to negotiate with prospective businesses in financial dealings they will not disclose. The Oklahoma Legislature exempts itself from open records. Also, this week, the House shoe-horned in several new anti-LGTBQ+ regulations without debate.
Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce had thoughts.
“No matter what your political viewpoint, the Oklahoma Legislature’s lack of transparency should concern you. Prohibiting debate and questions, substituting the entire body of a bill by floor amendment, and closed-door caucus meetings are the tools of authoritarian states,” Joyce posted to social media. “These kinds of abuses are possible in Oklahoma because we are one of only four states where sunshine laws don’t apply to the legislature. Our city council can’t even discuss an issue unless it’s posted in advance on a public agenda. That’s how it should be. But the state legislature can pass a law with zero notice that the issue will be discussed, while prohibiting any debate about the bill by our elected representatives. That’s not a representative democracy, it’s authoritarian rule.”
It’s certainly not transparent.
