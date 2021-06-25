The public has a right to know how much taxpayer money is being used to lure electric vehicle startup Canoo to Oklahoma.
We have a right to know what clawbacks and contingencies are in place if Canoo cannot deliver on the job placement and production it pledged in order to get the incentives.
According to reporting from Reuters, Canoo’s incentives value somewhere in the $300 million range, though it has been unconfirmed by the state. CNHI reporter Janelle Stecklein filed an open records request, which was quickly denied.
That isn’t transparency, which is odd because Gov. Kevin Stitt has, at least rhetorically, made financial accountability a tenet of his administration.
Stitt once said that Oklahomans want three things: “Accountability, transparency and they want results.”
At that point, he was talking about legislation in 2019 to give him more power in hiring and firing agency heads, and placing people on state agency boards.
Stitt also launched the Oklahoma Checkbook site in 2019 to offer an online snapshot of state finances.
A few years prior, Stitt promoted a line item budget during his campaign because, “it is hard for the Legislature or the public to see how the money will be used.”
Promises of open government, to excuses to why information belongs to a privileged few.
In denying the open records request, the Dept. of Commerce cited the kind of confidentiality allowances cities often use when trying to recruit businesses. The big difference, those are often just proposals.
Stitt then went from saying legislature should change the law to make the disclosure public to saying publicity would hurt Oklahoma’s competitive advantage.
There may be some benefits to keeping bargaining under wraps until we’re ready to start ponying up but if checks are about to be signed, the taxpayers have a right to know what’s going on.
That’s taxpayer money. Those records are taxpayer records.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.