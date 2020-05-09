Is there a segment of our population that we can considered expendable? We sure hope that isn’t the case.
We’ve written plenty about the masks, who should wear them, how we could safely open businesses, how we need more testing, how far deep into the woods we still are and how a significant portion of our population is either blasé about safety or downright riled up about how the government is trying to control them.
Though we wish it weren’t, that kind of stuff is pretty typical. We’re used to the apathetic, and by now, we’re used to the tin-foil hat crowd.
What we hope we never have to get used to, is what feels to be a little more sinister, a little more contrived and a lot more worrisome. That worry is built on the amount of people, who know the infections and deaths could spike, and want to charge right into it.
Politicians and corporate bigwigs have said as much. There is an effort from some in Congress to try and ensure companies can’t be held liable for workers that are left with the choice of coming back to unsafe working conditions or unemployment – unemployment with benefits.
We also believe there has to be a balance between the need to recharge the economy and get healthy people back to work versus allowing thousands to continue dying. We realize that an extended economic downturn can also lead to death and misery.
That’s fair.
But, none of that prevents our work places from being safe. The simplest measures that could make people feel safe at work are being avoided. And, that, there is absolutely no reason for.
People aren’t disposable because they work in the service industry. We’ve called them heroes for weeks. What is preventing us from doing the bare minimum to protect them?
