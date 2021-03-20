In the days of journalists wearing as many as five different hats throughout a given work week, who would think it would be a good idea to add a sixth hat to that list?
Well, we here at the Stillwater News Press have decided to do just that with the launch of a podcast entitled “In the Newsroom” produced by Studio Stillwater.
This is our attempt to bring a human element to our weekly reporting. On the podcast, we discuss the prior week in local news and discuss things we have in the works for upcoming stories. We have now recorded three, with new episodes set to come out normally in the beginning of the week.
We at the News Press want to show our readers, and hopefully listeners, that we truly are members of the community. Some of us have graduated from Oklahoma State University and chose to stay in Stillwater, while others of us have lived here for many years. We are members of local organizations, attend events in the community and do call Stillwater our home for a reason.
We enjoy being members of this community. It has provided us with places to raise families, begin careers and enjoy some of the greatest years of our lives. This podcast is an effort to convey that love of this community back to that community.
Aside from “In the Newsroom,” there have been podcasts recorded with candidates for Stillwater City Council and the Stillwater Board of Education. We plan to use this form of storytelling to reach a new audience, as well as provide those who are already familiar with us with a new way to take in local news. The podcasts are available on the Apple podcast app, as well as Spotify and Anchor.fm/studiostillwater/
This is an effort to try and reach out to the community in a way we are excited about. We hope you’ll give us a listen.
