After such an unusually cool May, and even the start of this month, the heat really kind of snuck up on us.
Even just hovering above 90, the way the humidity was it felt like we were living in the Everglades.
It isn’t just unpleasant. It can be dangerous.
Humidity can keep our bodies from naturally cooling us down. It might be rough out there for those Oklahomans who have to be outside for long periods of time or those inside who don’t have air conditioning.
It might be time to check on our family and neighbors to make sure they are doing OK.
Here are some tips from Ready.gov to help us tell the different types of heat-related illnesses.
Heat Cramps:
Signs – Muscle pains or spasms in the stomach, arms or legs
Actions – Go to a cooler location. Remove excess clothing. Take sips of cool sports drinks with salt and sugar. If you are sick and need medical attention, call your healthcare provider first. If cramps last more than an hour, seek medical attention. If possible, put on a mask before medical help arrives.
Heat exhaustion:
Signs – Heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, dizziness, headache, fainting, nausea, vomiting
Actions – Go to an air-conditioned place and lie down. Loosen or remove clothing. Take a cool bath. Take sips of cool sports drinks with salt and sugar. Call your healthcare provider if symptoms get worse or last more than an hour.
Heat Stroke:
Signs – Extremely high body temperature (above 103 degrees) taken orally; Red, hot and dry skin with no sweat; rapid, strong pulse; Dizziness, confusion or unconsciousness
Actions – Call 911 or get the person to a hospital immediately. Cool down with whatever methods are available until medical help arrives.
Be safe out there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.