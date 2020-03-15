It’s frustrating, maybe even painful for some of us, but we can’t dismiss that all the cancellations, postponements or suspensions have a lot of merit.
Collectively, as a nation, we’re tying to mitigate an outbreak of a contagious virus. That’s what going on. It isn’t media-driven panic. That doesn’t even make sense. For one, there is no monolithic “media” that conspires against its audience. For another, concern has always been justified. But, we have a responsibility to deal in facts.
It is our deepest hope that the cases will dwindle before it becomes community wide. It is our deepest hope that a vaccine can be created and people will take it seriously. But, if either of those things happen, it will not mean retroactively that we really had nothing to worry about.
We’ll miss the ball games and live music. We’ll miss visiting relatives in the nursing homes or hospitals. We’re really going to be hurt by whatever the economic fallout is.
But, this isn’t done out of panic. Everything you’re seeing now is being done to “flatten the curve.” It’s a line on a chart that we don’t want going up. The curve is how data is being perceived from community widespread places like China and Italy, that’s the spike in the outbreak after perhaps a month of lower cases.
We all share the responsibility as a community. We have the ability here to mitigate an outbreak.
Also, if you’ve hoarded dozens of rolls of toilet paper for whatever reason, we’ll reserve judgment if you donate a few back to your neighbors or a nonprofit.
