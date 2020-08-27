The Stillwater Regional Airport and those vested in local commercial air travel say they need our help and we believe them.
It isn’t just Stillwater, it’s also American Airlines, and it isn’t just American Airlines, it’s mostly the entire air travel industry that’s struggling.
But, when it comes to who gets bailed out of what, we are going to concern ourselves with Stillwater.
American Airlines cut Stillwater’s flight schedule in July, from three to two flights a day. Then, last week, announced that Stillwater Regional will be among the 15 small-market cities with suspended services. No commercial flights from at least Oct. 7 to Nov. 3.
The biggest problem – far fewer people are flying due to the pandemic. There really isn’t a way to solve that problem.
The current solution would be to hope that Stillwater Regional, or its associated airlines, will be able to sustain with financial assistance until the pandemic subsides.
For that, they need the public to put some pressure on our power brokers in Congress.
We support help for our airport. We hope that if that support comes in the form of a financial bailout for the air industry, it’s done in the interest of keeping jobs and keeping air travel humming.
What we really want is to keep our exceptional commercial air service going in Stillwater. We believe it’s an important part of our present and an important part of our future.
