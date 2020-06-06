Fight it.
It’s unfair.
Fight it tooth and nail.
We have young men here who shouldn’t have to be dealing with this. Why are they being penalized for infractions that for others would only warrant a slap on the wrist?
Why is this way more punitive for some people, but not for others?
Why do others get special treatment, just because of who they are?
Others get to go about their business like nothing happened.
People shouldn’t just roll over on this. Not with this level of injustice. Punishment should be meted out in a fair way for everyone, regardless of who they are.
It’s frustrating because it just keeps happening. So now, they’re not going to put up with it this time, are they? They shouldn’t, not after all the unfairness, all the injustice.
It’s time to stand up, right? Time to send a message. Time to protest.
Some of you have already caught on, and if so, well done. But, if you think this could apply only to infractions against Oklahoma State basketball, you might be beginning to understand the frustration some people feel all the time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.