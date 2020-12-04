United Way of Payne County annually provides thousands of residents with assistance during its fundraising campaign. It does so by having all of its partner agencies freeze fundraising and raises a grand total that is then split between the agencies once the money is raised.
This year was a tad different, as the annual Day of Caring, which usually kicks off the campaign season, wasn’t held, but United Way still gave back to the community. United Way provided nearly $14,000 to Mission of Hope Homeless Shelter, Life Adult Day Center, Payne County Youth Services, Payne County Drug Court and The Salvation Army to help with everything from meals, health supplies and rent and utilities.
According to United Way, this allowed The Salvation Army and Mission of Hope to provide more than 3,000 hot meals to community residents. Payne County Drug Court and Salvation Army also provided 11 residents with assistance with medical bills, rent and utility expenses.
While this year factored into a different situation for United Way, it is still raising money for its 21 partner agencies and has a goal of $950,000 to be met by the end of the month. The goal was 70 percent reached as of this week.
“Our campaign is currently happening and we need your help,” said Jonathan Udoka, United Way of Payne County Board President, in a press release. “We are at 70% of our goal and are behind where we have been at this time in previous years. The best way to help our community is to make a donation.”
United Way’s annual fundraising efforts are a prime example of the impact that residents of the community can have when focused on helping out their peers in the community. There are more than 25,000 residents who are aided by United Way each year, and there is an expectation that number is much higher this year.
Anyone interested in donating can do so by visiting unitedwaypaynecounty.org/donate or by mail by sending a donation to United Way at P.O. Box 308, Stillwater, OK, 74074.
