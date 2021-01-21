We’re always hopeful.
Every time a new president is sworn in, we tell ourselves it could lead to a kind of seismic shift in our political discourse.
It doesn’t usually go that way. Especially if you catch yourself on the losing side, you tend to repeat the refrain, “Oh, so now you want to be united?”
But the hope still holds, and we have not been this divided in a very long time. In his inauguration speech, President Joe Biden referenced the Civil War, and near the end of a what was in fact a fine speech, said, “We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal.”
“Uncivil war.” A great line. Ending it would be nice. Here’s what we wrote in an editorial more than four years ago, after President-elect Trump was projected as the election winner in November. That was back in the day when people didn’t quibble over the term president-elect. Or try to overthrow legal elections.
“Now, if you’re a Trump supporter, you got your way. In fact, Republicans will control the White House, the House of Representatives and the Senate.
Now, if you’re not a Trump supporter, you have to consider what it means that so many other people did vote for Trump. Moreover, consider what it doesn’t mean. It doesn’t mean those people are racists or misogynists or xenophobic – or even embody any of the traits opposition has assigned to Trump.
The polarization has to stop. You don’t have to cross the aisle, but you do have to consider why someone else may rationalize or justify things in a different manner. That goes for everybody.
Hopefully, Trump will be able to compromise. The man must grow thicker skin, and hopefully that comes after some time in the most high-profile job on the planet.”
Not quite how things worked out. But, really, the onus can’t be on one man, can it? That’s probably the biggest blunder in those hopeful words. The onus is on us. We the people make this the United States. How united has always been up to us.
