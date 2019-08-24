When it comes to preventing potentially life-threatening communicable diseases, there is no better way than immunization. The Oklahoma State Department of Health estimates that vaccinations help prevent children from getting 16 once-common serious diseases, as well as diseases that aren’t common in the United States.
“While many serious diseases are no longer common in the United States, some still exist and can spread to those who aren’t vaccinated,” said OSDH Director Fauzia Khan. “This is particularly concerning for infants who are too young to be immunized or even to adults who have health conditions which prohibit them from receiving vaccinations.”
Back-to-school time is a good time to make sure we’re up to date on vaccinations, and not just for the younger children entering school. We have more people in town now and more people sharing indoor spaces across the city.
Everyone can benefit, but many are more vulnerable than others.
Vaccinations are also important for pregnant women and women who are trying become pregnant to be up to date on vaccinations, as well as recommended vaccinations to help protect the baby after birth, according to the OSDH.
It is also important for adults to get the proper vaccinations, diseases such as shingles, pneumonia, tetanus and the flu are diseases that vaccines can help prevent. Adults over the age of 65 are also at a higher risk for becoming seriously ill or being hospitalized by diseases.
The Payne County Health Department provides immunizations for all ages, and most routinely recommended childhood and adult vaccines are available for those who meet the eligibility requirements. For more information on vaccinations in the Stillwater area, call 405-225-3377.
